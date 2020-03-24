'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Pushed to Late Summer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The superhero stand-alone pic was set to hit theaters in early June, but will now go out in August.

Warner Bros. is pushing back the release of its upcoming superhero tentpole Wonder Woman 1984 two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The sequel, which was set to bow in theaters in North America on June 5, will now hit the big screen on Aug. 14.

"When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14th," Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said Tuesday in a statement. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

Heat Vision breakdown

Wonder Woman 1984 now joins a long list of studio tentpoles, including F9, Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II, which have had their releases postponed due to the virus amidst the resulting theater closures across the U.S. and in much of the rest of the world. Major U.S. cities and moviegoing markets across the globe have also rolled out additional protective measures, including closing all non-essential businesses and issuing "shelter-in-place" warnings. Warner Bros. on Tuesday also announced it is delaying Jon M. Chu's musical In the Heights, which was slated to debut in June; the animated movie Scoob!, which had a May 15 release date; and the horror pic Malignant, which was set to open Aug. 14. No new release dates have been announced for the films.