First 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Brings Back Gal Gadot's Warrior

Kristen Wiig stars as Barbara Minerva, who starts the story as Diana's (Gadot) friend and turns into the villain known as Cheetah. Pedro Pascal plays Maxwell Lord, who Jenkins describes as the king of infomercials who "will do anything to be successful." Chris Pine returns after his character Steve Trevor died in the original Wonder Woman, leaving fans wondering ... how? Jenkins said Steve Trevor being in 1984 was something she and the team dreamed up while making the first installment.

"We didn't put Steve Trevor in this movie just because we wanted to put Steve Trevor in this movie," said Jenkins. "A eureka moment came, and it couldn't be told without Chris Pine playing Steve Trevor. I promise you, it's not a gimmick."

Indeed, the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 shows Steve Trevor appearing in a number of sequences by Wonder Woman's side, including fight scenes, which suggests that he is more than a memory or a fantasy.

When Gadot took the stage, it took several minutes of fan cheering to die down before she could speak. Gadot noted that in the decades since the World War I-set first film, Diana has lost a lot.

"She's quite lonely," said Gadot. "She lost all of her friends over the years, and she's doing what she needs to do … she's helping mankind and saving them, until something crazy is about to happen to her."

Gadot called Wonder Woman 1984 the biggest movie she's ever done.

"Instead of shooting some action and letting the CGI [handle] most of it, we actually shot most of it," said Gadot. "Thank god I had some help with my stunt team."

The line for Wonder Woman 1984 started on Thursday evening. With the auditorium’s size at 3,000 seats, the tickets sold out quickly, and the most ardent fans spent around 36 hours waiting in line.

Pascal, Wigg and Pine all sent greetings to the crowd via video, with Pascal joking, “Once again the fate of the world is in the hands of a woman. Thank God.”

Before the panel began, fans in the audience were given a poster, a postcard and Wonder Woman bracelets. The panel was live streamed on Twitter, with around 50,000 viewers logging in to watch at its height.

Audiences in Brazil were given a slightly longer teaser, not released online, that included an extended version of the White House fight scene, as well as shots of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor taking on Maxwell Lord's body guards.

It's been just a little over two years since the first Wonder Woman became a commercial and critical hit for Warner Bros. and DC, but the sequel arrives in a very different landscape. James Wan's Aquaman became DC's first $1 billion grosser since the days of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, while the standalone, R-rated Joker earned $1 billion on a mid-level budget. In many ways, Wonder Woman paved the way for those hits by being a standalone not burdened by a shared DC universe.

"We're so excited for our wonderful Wonderful Woman to get unleashed on the modern world, where she takes on some of her greatest foes and she tries to save them and everyone in an epic battle," said Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.

—Graeme McMillan contributed to this story.