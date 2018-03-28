'Wonder Woman 2' Casts 'Narcos' Star Pedro Pascal

The follow-up is set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

Pedro Pascal is joining the DC universe. The Narcos actor will star in Wonder Woman 2, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Patty Jenkins is returning to direct the sequel that will star Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess. Very few plot details are known, but the follow-up will be set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

As previously announced, Kristen Wiig will star as Cheetah, the film's villain. Details of Pascal's role are being kept under lock and key, but it will be a reunion for him and Jenkins, the two having previously worked together on the TV movie Exposed.

Prior to Nacros, Pascal was best known for his fan-favorite role on Game of Thrones. Over the past few years, Pascal has booked several high-profile features, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the upcoming Equalizer sequel and J.C. Chandor's Triple Frontier.

