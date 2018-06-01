'Wonder Woman 2' Setting Teased by DC's Geoff Johns

A small look at Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure has been revealed.

Wonder Woman producer Geoff Johns, DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer, unveiled a tease on social media that hints at the '80s setting. The tease reads "WW84," suggesting the film will be set in 1984. The first Wonder Woman film was set in 1917 during World War I.

Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are returning for the 1980s-set story set against the backdrop of the cold war. The new film will introduce the villain Cheetah, to be played by Kristen Wiig. Narcos star Pedro Pascal is also among the franchise newcomers. The film has a script from Jenkins, Johns and Dave Callaham.

Wonder Woman was a big hit for Warner Bros. last year, setting numerous records on its way to $821 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing film of all time from a female filmmaker with solo directing duties. The film also starred Chris Pine as love interest/spy Steve Trevor, Steve Trevor as Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta and Robin Wright as the warrior Antiope.

On the DC front, Warner Bros.' has Jason Momoa and James Wan's Aquaman opening Dec. 21. Shazam is set for April 5.

A movie based on The Flash is also in the works with Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Warner Bros. has set a Wonder Woman 2 release date is set for Nov. 1, 2019.