Director Patty Jenkins: 'Wonder Woman 3' Will Be a "Contemporary Story"

The filmmaker teases an idea for a third collaboration with Gal Gadot: "I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go?"

Wonder Woman has already fought in World War I, and in next year's Wonder Woman 1984, she will head to the 1980s.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has an idea where a third installment could go after that, and in a departure for the series, she does not expect Wonder Woman 3 to be set in the past.

"I'm not set, but I'm not dying another period piece," Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Porreca at Sundance Saturday.

Jenkins referenced a THR piece by published Friday suggesting that Wonder Woman 3 should go to the future, and she seemed receptive to the idea.

"It's definitely one of the things we talked about," said Jenkins. "I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."

Gadot's Wonder Woman has been seen in contemporary settings in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

Warner Bros.' DC cinematic universe had its first unequivocal success with 2017's Wonder Woman, which was a hit with critics and earned $821.8 globally. The DC film universe recently celebrated its first $1 billion grosser with James Wan's Aquaman. Fans have called for Jenkins or Wan to potentially direct a new Justice League movie, but Jenkins says helming a DC team movie is not on the horizon for her.

"The Justice League movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging. I think they are fantastic when they are well done," said Jenkins. "But taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline ... I sort of hope that we don't do a Justice League movie for a little while, because I'm excited to see all of their movies. I want to see Aquaman 2, I want to see Flash.

She added: "Never say never, but I think everyone should have their moment to shine."

Jenkins was at Sundance promoting her TNT series I Am the Night, which premieres Monday. Wonder Woman 1984 opens June 5, 2020.