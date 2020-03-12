WonderCon Anaheim Postponed Due to Coronavirus

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation,” the statement reads. “Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days.”

In regards to San Diego Comic-Con, the statement continues, “We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer, July 23-26.”

The move comes in a day that has already seen seismic shifts for the geek sphere. Paramount delayed John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II, while Universal pushed back F9 and entire year from May 2020 to April 2021.

WonderCon began in Oakland, California, in 1987 and has grown to attract around 60,000 attendees in recent years.