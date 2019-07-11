HEAT VISION

Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Action Thriller 'Kate'

by Borys Kit
Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is directing for Netlfix.
Woody Harrelson has joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Kate, an action thriller that Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is directing for Netlfix.

With a script by Umair Aleen, the story tells of a criminal operative who is fatally poisoned and now has less thatn 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. In the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Harrelson will play the operative’s mentor, a man who may have conflicting intentions.

Bryan Unkeless, who produced Bright and I, Tonya, is producing with Kelly McCormick (Deadpool 2) and Patrick Newall. Action filmmaker David Leitch and Scott Morgan are exec producing.

A fall shoot in Asia is being planned.

Harrelson last starred in The Highwaymen, Netflix’s crime drama that also starred Kevin Costner. He was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and next appears on the big-screen in Zombieland: Double Tap, which Sony opens Oct. 11.

