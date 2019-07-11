Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Action Thriller 'Kate'

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is directing for Netlfix.

Woody Harrelson has joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Kate, an action thriller that Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is directing for Netlfix.

With a script by Umair Aleen, the story tells of a criminal operative who is fatally poisoned and now has less thatn 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. In the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown