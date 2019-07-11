Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Action Thriller 'Kate'
Woody Harrelson has joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Kate, an action thriller that Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is directing for Netlfix.
With a script by Umair Aleen, the story tells of a criminal operative who is fatally poisoned and now has less thatn 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. In the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Harrelson will play the operative’s mentor, a man who may have conflicting intentions.
Bryan Unkeless, who produced Bright and I, Tonya, is producing with Kelly McCormick (Deadpool 2) and Patrick Newall. Action filmmaker David Leitch and Scott Morgan are exec producing.
A fall shoot in Asia is being planned.
Harrelson last starred in The Highwaymen, Netflix’s crime drama that also starred Kevin Costner. He was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and next appears on the big-screen in Zombieland: Double Tap, which Sony opens Oct. 11.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 11, 2019 10:27am PTby Kirsten Chuba
-
July 11, 2019 10:09am PTby Borys Kit
-
July 11, 2019 10:07am PT
-
July 11, 2019 9:39am PT
-
July 11, 2019 9:27am PT
-
July 11, 2019 9:00am PT
-
July 11, 2019 6:00am PT