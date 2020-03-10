Woody Harrelson to Replace Jason Statham in Action-Comedy 'Man From Toronto' (Exclusive)

Statham was in talks to star opposite Hart but abruptly backed out a week ago. The action star was insisting on making an R-rated movie but Sony execs didn't budge in their belief in making a broader, four quadrant movie. With his deal still not signed, the actor exited, leaving Sony, now facing a production that was only six weeks from shooting, in the lurch.

A scramble for a new actor was on, with Sony landing on Harrelson, who was already a studio favorite having starred in two Zombieland movies for the Culver City-based company, as well as recently wrapping a turn in its upcoming Venom 2.

The story uses a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Patrick Hughes, who directed the 2017 Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is on board to direct. Robbie Fox wrote the script from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his partners at Escape Artists.

Sony has the movie slotted for a Nov. 20 release.

Harrelson, who is repped by CAA, was last in theaters with Zombieland sequel, Double Tap, and WWII movie Midway. He is set for Sony's Venom sequel and Ruben Ostlund movie Triangle of Sadness.