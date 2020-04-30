'The World of Kickstarter Comics' Anthology to Be Released For Free
Those looking for something new to read during lockdown have the opportunity to discover brand new worlds of comic book entertainment this weekend, with Kickstarter giving away an anthology of some of the best work crowdfunded on the platform for free with the digital release The Worlds of Kickstarter Comics.
The anthology will feature excerpts from 12 different projects, each of which were successfully funded on Kickstarter, chosen from more than 300 originally nominated by backers and fans. Creators attached include Jeffrey Veregge, Melanie Gillman, Arianne Hokoki, and Henry Barahas and Jason Gonzales, whose acclaimed La Voz de M.A.Y.O.: Tata Rambo is one of the projects featured. Also represented in Elements: Fire, the Kickstarted collection from Beyond Press which won the Eisner Award for Best Anthology in 2018.
“The anthology is called The Worlds of Kickstarter Comics and it shows the breadth and depth of our community’s creative work, from slice-of-life to sci-fi,” explains Kickstarter comics outreach lead Camilla Zhang in a statement. “We want to give back to our creators, backers, and comics readers of all stripes by making the anthology free. Being stuck at home doesn’t mean we stop exploring, after all!”
The Worlds of Kickstarter Comics will be available to download for free to everyone subscribed to the Kickstarter Reads newsletter by May 1.
The release is tied to Alt Free Comic Days, an online alternative to the annual May Free Comic Book Day event, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Organized by author Russell Nohelty, the two-day virtual festival runs May 1-2, and includes a keynote from Teen Titans co-creator Marv Wolfman and panels featuring creators like Cecil Castellucci (The Plain Janes, Batgirl) and Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Kickstarter’s Zhang will be appearing on the panel “Crushing Your Kickstarter” at 11 am Pacific on May 2.
