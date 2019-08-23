HEAT VISION

'World War Z' Author Trades Zombies For Bigfoot in New Novel, 'Devolution' (Exclusive Excerpt)

by Josh Wigler
The Hollywood Reporter presents a first look at the latest work from writer Max Brooks.
Brandon Williams/Getty Images; Courtesy of Del Rey Books
The Hollywood Reporter presents a first look at the latest work from writer Max Brooks.

After chronicling the zombie apocalypse in World War Z, author Max Brooks has a new monster in mind: the sasquatch.

The legendary bigfoot is at the heart of Devolution, Brooks' first full-length adult novel following the 2006 release of World War Z, which served as the basis for the Brad Pitt-starring thriller of the same name. Devolution is described as a found-document novel, chronicling a horrific sasquatch attack on an isolated eco-community. It's slated for release in May 2020 from Del Rey Books.

Ahead, The Hollywood Reporter presents the first look at cover art for Devolution, as well as the first excerpt from the novel.

