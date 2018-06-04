'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer Brings Disney Princesses Together

The sequel, called 'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' follows Ralph and Vallenope as they travel through cyberspace and meet some familiar faces throughout their journey.

Ralph and Vanellope speed through cyberspace in the official trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, which was released on Monday (June 4).

The sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph follows the titular character, voiced by John C. Reilly, and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) as the duo goes online to find a part necessary to repair Vanellope's game Sugar Rush.

“This is the most beautiful miracle I’ve ever seen,” says Vanellope as she takes in the view of the Internet city that's home to websites and apps like Amazon, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube and Google.

Throughout the journey in cyberspace, Vallenope crosses paths with a number of Disney characters and princesses. “Come on? Princesses and cartoon characters? Barf,” she says as Princesses Belle, Tiana, Aurora, Cinderella, Mulan, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel, Ariel, Pocahontas, Moana, Jasmine and Snow White wave to fans. An annoyed Eeyore gives Vallenope a disappointed look following her negative remarks.

Vallenope later finds herself in a room with the princesses, who appear to view her as a threat. “Whoa, ladies. I’m a princess, too,” declares Vallenope. After the princesses ask if she has powers like magic hair, magic hands, the ability to talk to animals or if she has ever been “kidnapped or enslaved,” Vanellope asks, “Are you guys okay? Should I call the police?”

“Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?” asked Rapunzel (Mandy Moore). “Yes! What is up with that?” responded Vanellope. The princesses then explain, “She is a princess!”

The trailer then catches up with Ralph. “Shouldn’t it be ‘Ralph Wreck the Internet?’” he asks following the film’s title card. “Yeah, but break the Internet. It’s like a thing,” explains Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), an algorithm that determines which videos are trending on BuzzTube.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be in theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the full trailer above.