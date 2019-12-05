'Outer Darkness/Chew' Crossover Comic Launching in March (Exclusive)

The mini-series Outer Darkness/Chew won’t just see Layman return to writing FDA agent Tony Chu, however; it’ll also see the return of Chew artist Rob Guillory, who’ll be illustrating the new title with Outer Darkness co-creator Afu Chan, reuniting the creators for the first time since the 2016 conclusion of the original Chew series.

The series will be released through Skybound, the Image Comics imprint founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, but everyone is remaining impressively quiet when it comes to just what the story of the series will be — or, for that matter, just how the two concepts can interact in the first place, although the exclusive preview pages below at least offer a hint at that particular reveal.

All will be revealed March 4, when the first issue is released in comic book stores and digitally.