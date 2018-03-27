'X-Men' Pic 'Dark Phoenix' Pushed to Prime February Launching Pad

'Dark Phoenix' has shifted to Feb 14, 2019 — on the same holiday weekend that 'Black Panther' and 'Deadpool' released.

Fox has shifted the date for its next release in the X-Men movie franchise.

Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix has moved from Nov. 2, 2018, to a Feb. 14, 2019, release — on roughly the same date as past successful Presidents Day weekend openings for Disney's Black Panther and Fox's Deadpool. Marking February as a destination for superhero tentpoles, the film will open Thursday in hopes of taking advantage of Valentine's Day as well.

The old date of Nov. 2, 2018, will now be filled by Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which had initially been set to release Dec. 25, 2018. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will also now open one week after Sony's Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black.

Fox's The New Mutants has moved from Feb. 22 to Aug. 2, 2019, and the studio has shifted Joe Cornish's The Kid Who Would be King two weeks back from Feb. 14 to March 1, 2019.

And The Force has been taken out of the release schedule, after being set for a March 1, 2019, release. Spies in Disguise has moved from Jan. 18 to April 19, 2019, and Roxann Dawson's Breakthrough, starring Chrissy Metz, is getting a wide release April 12, 2019.

Kinberg is making his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which stars Jessica Chastain and aims to retell the defining Dark Phoenix storyline from the early 1980s comic book.

The New Mutants, Josh Boone's horror-tinged take on Marvel's teen heroes, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton, and had earlier jumped from April 13 to Feb. 22, 2019.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the legendary frontman of the rock group Queen. Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Gwilym Lee are playing the other bandmembers, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and Brian May, respectively.

Pam McClintock contributed to this report.