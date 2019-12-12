How 'Join The Future' Puts Sci-Fi Twist on Western Genre

He continued, “At the heart of the series is a girl, strong-willed and hopeful, on a coming-of-age journey to defend her values and define herself against power, technology, corruption and the future itself. How should you or any of us define ourselves in the future, you ask? Well, we invite to abandon your small-town values, embrace a tomorrow of constant engagement and accept the care of complete technological immersion. Come with us!”

That girl, Clementine Libbey, Kaplan said, is “dynamic, mature, engaging and unrelenting, Mattie Ross from True Grit meets Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games. She’s the best of all of us, and her story is harsh and dramatic and moving, and I hope readers will be inspired by her, because some ideals are worth fighting for."

The book sees Kaplan joined by the art team of Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

"When you create an epic western in the future, simultaneously grounded and grand, that explores futuristic designs and classic western vistas and atmospheres, you need the perfect team,” Kaplan said, noting that Kowalski and Simpson “have become a powerful duo in the comics industry, working on titles such as Sex, Bloodbourne and The Witcher, known for imaginative world building, impeccably detailed landscapes and inspiring vivid colors. The artwork is majestic, heartfelt and jaw-droppingly gorgeous.”

Readers will have a chance to see for themselves with Join The Future launched March 4 digitally and in comic book stores, but those who can’t wait that long, look below for an exclusive preview of art from the first issue.