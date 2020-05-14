HEAT VISION

'Eden II' Graphic Novel in the Works

by Graeme McMillan
Grammy-nominated rock band Skillet and Z2 Comics are behind the project.
'Eden II: The Aftermath'   |   Chris Hunt/Z2 Comics
Grammy-nominated rock band Skillet and Z2 Comics are behind the project.

Z2 Comics continues to reveal its upcoming publishing schedule with the news that the Grammy-nominated rock band Skillet is once again partnering with the publisher for a follow-up to its 2019 graphic novel Eden, to be released this fall.

Eden II: The Aftermath reunites the creative team of last year’s best-selling title. Alex Paknadel and Dan Watters of Random Shock Studios, Skillet singer and bassist John Cooper and artist Chris Hunt will continue the story of a makeshift family looking for a promised land in the midst of a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Heat Vision breakdown

“Working with the entire Skillet family was one of the most rewarding experiences of this past year; one of unprecedented success for our company,” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said Thursday in a statement. “The band, their fans, and the organization around all of it is unique and passionate. Their energy is infectious, inspiring and comes through in everything they do. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them again.”

Cooper, frontman for the band since its 1996 origins, added, “I am so excited to go back into the world of Eden! Eden 2 gives us more of what we like from the first book: more action, more surprises, more suspense.”

As is traditional for Z2’s releases, Eden II: The Aftermath will be released in two editions: a standard version and a limited deluxe edition, which will include limited-edition artwork, exclusive music and a slipcase signed by the band.

The book is set to be released in October and is available for pre-order now.

See below for cover artwork for both editions.


HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Netflix Lands Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Superhero Package 'Ball and Chain' (Exclusive)
    by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
  2. French Comic 'Streamliner' Gets English-Language Trailer (Exclusive)
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Percy Jackson' Series in the Works at Disney+
by Rick Porter
2.
Oscars: Doc Branch Revamps Eligibility Requirements for Contenders in COVID-19 Era (Exclusive)
by Scott Feinberg
3.
How to Reach All of the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special Endings and What They Mean
by Hilary Lewis
4.
'Eden II' Graphic Novel in the Works
by Graeme McMillan
5.
'Paper Mario' to Land on Nintendo Switch in July
by Trilby Beresford