'Eden II' Graphic Novel in the Works

“Working with the entire Skillet family was one of the most rewarding experiences of this past year; one of unprecedented success for our company,” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said Thursday in a statement. “The band, their fans, and the organization around all of it is unique and passionate. Their energy is infectious, inspiring and comes through in everything they do. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with them again.”

Cooper, frontman for the band since its 1996 origins, added, “I am so excited to go back into the world of Eden! Eden 2 gives us more of what we like from the first book: more action, more surprises, more suspense.”

As is traditional for Z2’s releases, Eden II: The Aftermath will be released in two editions: a standard version and a limited deluxe edition, which will include limited-edition artwork, exclusive music and a slipcase signed by the band.

The book is set to be released in October and is available for pre-order now.

See below for cover artwork for both editions.