Transgender Actor Zach Barack Joins 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

The actor's role is being kept under wraps.

Actor Zach Barack is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, who is transgender, will appear in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Barack appeared in the film's first trailer, and has posted photos on Instagram suggesting he playing a friend of Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) and is among the characters who joins him on a class trip to Europe.

Barack, who is believed to be the first out trans actor to appear in a big budget superhero film, has also shot several episodes of Spectrum TV’s L.A.’s Finest in a guest-starring role.

Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the franchise as the villain Mysterio in the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Barack is represented by Adam Park at Park Noack Agency and Ann Thomas at Transgender Talent.