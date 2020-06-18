Zack Snyder Unveils First Teaser for His 'Justice League' Cut

Snyder revealed last month that The Snyder Cut would debut on HBO Max in 2021 after years of fan campaigning for it to become a reality. He noted it was unclear if it would be a four-hour feature film, or perhaps a miniseries consisting of individual chapters.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter last month of his new cut.

WarnerMedia chairman Bob Greenblatt has noted the budget for the cut will likely go much higher than $30 million.

Snyder stepped away from Justice League in 2017 after a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in to oversee reshoots and post-production. The Whedon theatrical cut underwhelmed at the box office, earning $657.9 million globally, and soon fans were demanding Snyder be given a chance to complete his own vision, culminating one day in Nov. 17, 2019 — the second anniversary of Justice League's release. Stars Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Snyder himself used the anniversary to acknowledge the fan campaign and to share their own wishes on Twitter for the cut to be completed. That got the attention of Warner Bros., with studio chairman Toby Emmerich calling Snyder the next morning to discuss the possibility of making the cut a reality.

More from the Snyder Cut will be revealed in August during DC FanDome, an online event Warner Bros. is using to promote its stable of DC films, TV shows and comics.