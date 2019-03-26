'The Craft' Remake Taps Zoe Lister-Jones to Write and Direct

Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse are partnering for the feature.

Actress and indie filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary take on The Craft.

The '90s cult classic starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True as four Los Angeles high schoolers who spend their free time as amateur witches, a pastime that leads to disastrous consequences.

Columbia Pictures and Jason Blum's Blumhouse will finance the movie. Blum will produce with Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment, which was behind the 1996 original. Red Wagon's Lucas Wiesendanger will exec produce, along with Andrew Fleming, who directed the original.

A new take on The Craft has been in development at Sony since 2015, with Leigh Janiak set to write and direct.

Lister-Jones wrote and starred in the Fox Searchlight feature Lola Versus and is behind indie features Breaking Upwards and Band Aid, the later of which she directed.

She is repped by WME, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman.