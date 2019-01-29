Rosario Dawson Joining 'Zombieland 2'

Rosario Dawson is suiting up for the zombie apocalypse.

Dawson is joining Zombieland 2, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Dawson joins a cast that includes the stars of the 2009 original: Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin, as well as series newcomer Zoey Deutch. The sequel finds the comedic zombie slayers fighting new zombies that have evolved in the years since the first film, as well as other human survivors.

Dawson, who starred opposite Chris Rock in Top Five, is known for playing Claire Temple on multiple Marvel/Netflix shows and is set to star in Briarpatch, an upcoming USA series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Zombieland 2 is from director Ruben Fleischer, the filmmaker behind the original. He is coming off of Sony's Venom, which was a big hit with $855.8 million globally.

The original Zombieland grossed just $75 million domestically and $102.3 million globally, but won over critics and became a cult hit after it left theaters. Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who went on to pen the Deadpool films, are back for the sequel. Gavin Polone is producing, with Reese and Warnick executive producing.

Zombieland 2 begins production this week and opens Oct. 11.

