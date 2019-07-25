HEAT VISION

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Reunite the Family in 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Trailer

by Lexy Perez
Newcomers Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson join in the first look for the Ruben Fleischer-directed film.
'Zombieland: Double Tap'   |   Courtesy of Columbia Pictures
The zombie slayers are back. 

In the first trailer released Thursday for Zombieland: Double Tap, the anticipated sequel from the 2009's Zombieland, original stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin return to fight off zombies that have evolved in the years since the first. 

The infamous slaying family are first shown fighting off zombies in the seemingly deserted front lawn of the White House. After defeating the zombies, the clan enters the Oval Office with Harrelson's Tallahassee finding a seat at the desk. "I think I would've made a damn fine president," he says, only for Stone's Wichita to quip: "You would've brought a real dignity to the office." 

The group soon faces a debacle after Breslin's Little Rock disappears with a boy (Avan Jogia) she met from Berkeley. "We're going to go get her. We ride at dawn," Harrelson's Tallahassee says, as they soon embark on an adventure to locate Little Rock, all the while having encounters with zombies and human survivors along the way. 

Joining the original stars are series newcomers Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Jogia, with appearances by Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch. 

Zombieland: Double Tap is directed by Ruben Fleischer, the filmmaker behind the original. Fleischer previously helmed Sony's Venom, which grossed $855.8 million globally. 

The original Zombieland grossed just $75 million domestically and $102.3 million globally, but won over critics and became a cult hit after it left theaters. Zombieland writers Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Dave Callaham, who went on to pen the Deadpool films, return for the sequel. Gavin Polone is producing, with Reese and Warnick executive producing.

Zombieland: Double Tap hits theaters Oct. 18. 

