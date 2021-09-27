Tony Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The Tony Awards honoring the 2019-20 Broadway season are finally being handed out Sunday night.
After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Theatre Wing hosted the 74th annual Tony Awards as part of a four-hour event airing across CBS and Paramount+.
“We’re a little late, but we are here!” host Audra McDonald said at the start of the early show, noting that she could see “half” of the audience’s faces due to their wearing masks, an acknowledgment of the COVID precautions in place for the night’s event. “It’s wonderful to see half of your beautiful faces,” she began. “Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked. Masks have made re-opening of theaters a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we’re back.” (Attendees were required to be vaccinated.)
Meanwhile, David Alan Grier and Danny Burstein won the first two awards of the night. At the end of his speech, Grier quipped, “To the other nominees: Tough bananas, I won!”
Meanwhile, Burstein noted that he’d lost his wife of more than 20 years, fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who died of complications of ALS in December. He thanked his peers for their support during that time. “You were all there for us,” from expressing their sympathy to bringing bagels. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
Lois Smith, who turned 90 this year, won for The Inheritance. She is now the oldest Tony winner of all time, breaking the record previously held by Cicely Tyson, who won at age 88. This marked Smith’s first Tony win for the role, which was her marked her return to Broadway after two decades.
Meanwhile, Lauren Patten won for Jagged Little Pill and addressed the controversy surrounding her character, Jo, and the criticism around the handling of that character’s gender identity, for which producers have apologized.
“I want to thank my trans and nonbinary friends and colleagues who have engaged with me in difficult conversations that have joined me in dialogue about my character, Jo,” Patten said. “I believe that the future for the change we need to see on Broadway comes from these kinds of conversations that are full of honesty and empathy and respect for our shared humanity. And I am so excited to see the action that comes from them, and to see where that leads our future as theatre artists in this country.”
Also winning for Jagged Little Pill was Diablo Cody, who took the Tony for best book of a musical. In her speech, she called the win “overwhelming.”
One example of how the pandemic affected the telecast came up after the presentation of best orchestrations to Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Presenter Wayne Brady noted that only two winners out of the four would be allowed on stage at one time, so the quartet was required to accept the honor in pairs. Kresek and Rosen waited while Stine and Levin gave their speeches before going onstage.
The first special featured a slew of performances, including Jennifer Holliday singing “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” from Dreamgirls. Holliday, whose performance as Effie White earned her a Tony in 1982, received a standing ovation during her performance on Sunday night.
Following the two-hour special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will air live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York on CBS and also will stream live on Paramount+ starting at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the special will celebrate the return to live theater, feature performances from the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders and also include the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including best play, best revival of a play and best musical.
The list of this year’s winners below will be updated as they are announced live.
Best Play
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sea Wall/A Life
Slave Play
The Sound Inside
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier’s Play
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody (WINNER)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Logan
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale (WINNER)
The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play (WINNER)
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance (WINNER)
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill (WINNER)
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)
Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance (WINNER)
Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O’Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)
Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
Abbey White contributed to this report.
