Tony Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Tony Awards honoring the 2019-20 Broadway season are finally being handed out Sunday night.

After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Theatre Wing hosted the 74th annual Tony Awards as part of a four-hour event airing across CBS and Paramount+.

“We’re a little late, but we are here!” host Audra McDonald said at the start of the early show, noting that she could see “half” of the audience’s faces due to their wearing masks, an acknowledgment of the COVID precautions in place for the night’s event. “It’s wonderful to see half of your beautiful faces,” she began. “Like every show on Broadway, our audience is vaxxed and masked. Masks have made re-opening of theaters a reality, after more than 560 nights in the dark. The lights are on and we’re back.” (Attendees were required to be vaccinated.)

Meanwhile, David Alan Grier and Danny Burstein won the first two awards of the night. At the end of his speech, Grier quipped, “To the other nominees: Tough bananas, I won!”

Meanwhile, Burstein noted that he’d lost his wife of more than 20 years, fellow Broadway star Rebecca Luker, who died of complications of ALS in December. He thanked his peers for their support during that time. “You were all there for us,” from expressing their sympathy to bringing bagels. “It meant the world to us, and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Danny Burstein Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Lois Smith, who turned 90 this year, won for The Inheritance. She is now the oldest Tony winner of all time, breaking the record previously held by Cicely Tyson, who won at age 88. This marked Smith’s first Tony win for the role, which was her marked her return to Broadway after two decades.

Meanwhile, Lauren Patten won for Jagged Little Pill and addressed the controversy surrounding her character, Jo, and the criticism around the handling of that character’s gender identity, for which producers have apologized.

“I want to thank my trans and nonbinary friends and colleagues who have engaged with me in difficult conversations that have joined me in dialogue about my character, Jo,” Patten said. “I believe that the future for the change we need to see on Broadway comes from these kinds of conversations that are full of honesty and empathy and respect for our shared humanity. And I am so excited to see the action that comes from them, and to see where that leads our future as theatre artists in this country.”

Also winning for Jagged Little Pill was Diablo Cody, who took the Tony for best book of a musical. In her speech, she called the win “overwhelming.”

One example of how the pandemic affected the telecast came up after the presentation of best orchestrations to Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Presenter Wayne Brady noted that only two winners out of the four would be allowed on stage at one time, so the quartet was required to accept the honor in pairs. Kresek and Rosen waited while Stine and Levin gave their speeches before going onstage.

The first special featured a slew of performances, including Jennifer Holliday singing “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going,” from Dreamgirls. Holliday, whose performance as Effie White earned her a Tony in 1982, received a standing ovation during her performance on Sunday night.

Following the two-hour special, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will air live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York on CBS and also will stream live on Paramount+ starting at 9 p.m. ET. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the special will celebrate the return to live theater, feature performances from the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders and also include the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including best play, best revival of a play and best musical.

The list of this year’s winners below will be updated as they are announced live.

Best Play

Grand Horizons

The Inheritance

Sea Wall/A Life

Slave Play

The Sound Inside

Best Musical

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier’s Play

Best Book of a Musical



Jagged Little Pill, Diablo Cody (WINNER)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Logan

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

A Christmas Carol, Music: Christopher Nightingale (WINNER)

The Inheritance, Music: Paul Englishby

The Rose Tattoo, Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

Slave Play, Music: Lindsay Jones

The Sound Inside, Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life

Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play

James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play (WINNER)

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons

Chalia La Tour, Slave Play

Annie McNamara, Slave Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance (WINNER)

Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill

Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Daniel J. Watts, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill (WINNER)

Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)

Derek McLane, A Soldier’s Play

Clint Ramos, Slave Play

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, Slave Play

Dede Ayite, A Soldier’s Play

Bob Crowley, The Inheritance

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)

Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill

Mark Thompson, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Jon Clark, The Inheritance

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier’s Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol (WINNER)

Lindsay Jones, Slave Play

Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Nevin Steinberg, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance (WINNER)

Kenny Leon, A Soldier’s Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O’Hara, Slave Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Anthony Van Laast, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical (WINNER)

Ethan Popp, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Abbey White contributed to this report.