How to Watch the Tony Awards Nominations Livestream

The 75th annual Tony Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning.

Lea Michele, the star of Broadway’s Funny Girl, and Myles Frost, 2022 Tony Award winner and star of Broadway’s MJ the Musical, will announce the nominees starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The announcement will be streamed live from Sofitel New York on the Tony Awards’ YouTube page, as well as a few categories will be revealed on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Last year, A Strange Loop, The Lehman Trilogy, Take Me Out and Company won the top prizes at the ceremony. Pulitzer Prize-winning Strange Loop took home two prizes for best musical and best book of a musical, and The Lehman Trilogy won for best play as well as four other awards. The gender-swapped revival of Company received five Tonys, including best revival of a musical, and Take Me Out won for best revival of a play, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson won for his featured role in the production. MJ the Musical was also a big winner, taking home four awards, including Frost’s win for lead actor in a musical.

The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be held at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m, ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.