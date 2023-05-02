How to Watch the Tony Awards Nominations Livestream

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The 75th annual Tony Awards nominations are being revealed Tuesday morning.
Lea Michele, the star of Broadway’s Funny Girl, and Myles Frost, 2022 Tony Award winner and star of Broadway’s MJ the Musical, will announce the nominees starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. The announcement will be streamed live from Sofitel New York on the Tony Awards’ YouTube page, as well as a few categories will be revealed on CBS Mornings at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Follow The Hollywood Reporter for a complete list of this year’s nominations as they are announced.
Related Stories
Last year, A Strange Loop, The Lehman Trilogy, Take Me Out and Company won the top prizes at the ceremony. Pulitzer Prize-winning Strange Loop took home two prizes for best musical and best book of a musical, and The Lehman Trilogy won for best play as well as four other awards. The gender-swapped revival of Company received five Tonys, including best revival of a musical, and Take Me Out won for best revival of a play, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson won for his featured role in the production. MJ the Musical was also a big winner, taking home four awards, including Frost’s win for lead actor in a musical.
The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will be held at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m, ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air live on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Quinta Brunson
Met Gala 2023: Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Quinta Brunson, and Others Celebrate Chanel’s Camellia Flower
-
Rambling Reporter
Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Invaded by Single Cockroach That Goes Viral Trying to Crawl Into A-List Party
-
Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute
Met Gala 2023: All of the Pearl-Embellished Looks Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel
-
Valentino
Met Gala 2023: Rihanna Closes the Carpet in a Valentino Cape of Iconic Chanel Camellia Flowers