‘A Strange Loop’ Musical’s Love-Hate Hollywood Relationship

Judging from some of the lyrics that fly from the Lyceum Theatre stage in the ultra-meta musical A Strange Loop, Pulitzer Prize-winning creator Michael R. Jackson has mixed feelings about Hollywood.

Mogul Tyler Perry figures prominently in the story — not in a good way; he’s referred to as “toxic” and his content is lashed for perpetuating gay stereo­types — alongside mentions of #OscarsSoWhite, Scott Rudin (who is said to have “walls made of gold”), #MeToo and a cameo by the 12 Years a Slave best picture Oscar statuette. None of that prevented the show from being backed by a long list of Tinseltown’s brightest.

Its co-producers include Don Cheadle, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer, Alan Cumming, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. They all have something to celebrate after the show snagged the most Tony nominations of any musical with 11. Star Jaquel Spivey landed a nom for his Broadway debut (not to mention a ticket to the recent Met Gala).

The night THR attended a performance, designer Zac Posen and stylist Jared Eng (Joey King, Kodi Smit-McPhee) were in the audience. “Unequivocally hilarious, tender, raw, thought-provoking, paradoxical, profound and super relatable,” Eng raved.

