AAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and More

As stars such as Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more come to Broadway this season, the African American Film Critics Association celebrated the pipeline of talent between Hollywood and the theater industry.

“Everything starts at Broadway,” said Gil Robertson, president of the AAFCA. “It’s the original training ground.”

In the group’s inaugural event, which took place Monday at the Lamb’s Club in New York, the association honored cast and creatives from this Broadway season including LaTanya Richardson Jackson, director of The Piano Lesson, Wendell Pierce, currently starring in Death of a Salesman, Jordan E. Cooper, playwright of Ain’t No Mo’, as well as the revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ play Topdog/Underdog, which stars Abdul-Mateen and Corey Hawkins.

John Douglas Thompson, a classically trained actor who starred on Broadway in productions such as Julius Cesar and Jitney and is currently appearing in the film Till, was presented with the group’s distinguished achievement award.

“I don’t think I could’ve worked in the film industry without having done stage,” he told THR. “Stage is my first love and my mistress and will always be.”

Robertson said he first conceived of the event in 2019 after finding out that Jackson, a friend, would be making her Broadway directorial debut helming the August Wilson revival, which stars LaTanya’s husband, Samuel L. Jackson, Brooks and John David Washington. The event was delayed by the pandemic, but then made its debut as The Piano Lesson did.

Jackson was offered the directing role by Denzel Washington, who plans to turn the play into a Netflix film, and other producers. Since there have been other successful iterations of the play, Jackson said she sought to do something different with her revival and “open up the metaphors that exist within the play,” which centers on a family debating whether to sell their family piano which features carvings from an enslaved ancestor.

“It’s a heady kind of unreal, surreal, wonderful feeling. It’s more about my gratitude and appreciation than anything,” Jackson told THR about making her Broadway directorial debut.

This season also sees LaChanze, a Tony-Award winning actor who originated the role of Ti Moune in Once on This Island, cross over to the producing side for the first time, with credits on Topdog/Underdog and the new musical Kimberly Akimbo. The actor says she’s the “happiest she’s ever been” as a producer, and is seeking to use her position to bring in a new audience.

“For so many years the audience has been a typical demographic and what so many Black people and people of color in general feel is that they don’t necessarily belong in a Broadway house. It’s not that they are excluded, it’s just that so many of our audiences don’t feel the accessibility, the inclusivity, so I have a passion to help broaden that opinion and let people know that the future of Broadway demands inclusivity,” she told THR.

Cooper, who is also the showrunner for BET+’s The Ms. Pat Show, will make his Broadway playwriting debut this season with Ain’t No Mo, a satirical comedy in which the U.S. offers to relocate Black people to Africa.

The 27-year-old has the claim of being the youngest Broadway playwright in history, but beyond that Cooper said he’s still reeling at the fact of having his own Broadway theater (Cooper also stars in the production). Growing up, Cooper said he would record bootlegs of bootlegs of Broadway shows and then later, pass out flyers to his own college shows in front of Broadway houses.

“I’ve just always been such a fan of Broadway, so to just finally be able to put on the crown of doing eight shows a week is such an amazing crown to wear,” he said.

When accepting his Breakout Creative Award, Cooper read snippets from his manifesto, which he started writing years ago in order to remind himself why he pursued this career path. “I want to never become too financially comfortable that I become uncomfortable with saying the uncomfortable,” one read.

Several other honorees referred back to Cooper’s speech, and his entrance into Broadway as the reason for why they continue in their own careers.

Wendell Pierce, who is currently playing Willy Loman on Broadway and who is well known for his role as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire, spoke to the history of Black actors having to make their marks as classical stage actors in London, before being able to play the roles in the U.S. (a trajectory that Pierce also followed with Death of a Salesman).

Each night as he takes the stage, Pierce said he thinks about Black actors such as James Earl Jones, Ossie Davis, James Edwards and more, all men who have inspired his own career and who he said he feels a responsibility to honor, both through his performance and in welcoming artists such as Cooper to the industry.

“We are in this great, great continuum of talent and legacy that we all are beholden to,” Pierce said.