Melvin Van Peebles Will Receive Special Dedication in ‘Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death’ Broadway Revival

The planned Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death is still on track for its 2022 debut, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, following the death of the beloved actor, filmmaker, playwright, novelist and composer at the age of 89.

The show’s spokesperson, Rick Miramontez, confirmed that the team is currently at work on the production which will now feature a dedication. The show’s book, music and lyrics were written by Van Peebles, who notably directed Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

The groundbreaking musical features various vignettes of life and pain in a poor Black neighborhood during the 1970s. Spoken word poetry mixed with jazz, funk, soul and blues-based musical accompaniment, the show is a political and comedic series of illuminating monologues around the frustrations, fears and regret that connect the community’s drag queen and lesbians, addicts and sex workers, looters, sweatshop workers, corrupt cops, a death row prison and more.

After opening on Broadway on Oct. 20, 1971, the show ran for 9 months and more than 300 shows before earning three Drama Desk awards and being nominated for seven Tonys, including best musical, best direction of a musical, best book of a musical and best original score.

The 2022 revival was originally announced in March by producer Lia Vollack with Kenny Leon set to direct. Van Peebles’ son, Mario, is serving as the creative director, with additional production details such as the complete cast and creative team set to be announced at a later date.

“For years, people have said Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death was my father’s crowning achievement and ahead of its time and would ask when it would come back to Broadway. It is more relevant than ever, and America is finally ready for it,” Van Peebles’ son and long-time creative collaborator said in a statement at the time.

Considered the “godfather of Black cinema,” Van Peebles died Tuesday night at his home in Manhattan. “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” Van Peebles’ family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films said in a joint statement.