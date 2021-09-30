Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Resumes Performances at New Amsterdam Theatre Following Breakthrough COVID Cases

Disney Theatrical has announced that Aladdin on Broadway will resume performances on Thursday at the New Amsterdam Theatre after canceling the previous night’s show due to COVID breakthrough cases among the cast.

The news comes just a day after the production canceled its Wednesday, Sept. 29 performance after breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected with the company, and two days after the show’s official re-opening. The cases mark the first time a production has shut down due to COVID cases since Broadway’s full reopening on Sept. 14 at 100 percent capacity under both vaccine and mask protocols for cast, crew, theater employees and audiences.

“Our extensive protocol system to test our employees and identify positive cases worked and allowed us to act immediately to contain them,” the statement reads. “Given the thoroughness of our Covid protocols and a vaccinated workforce, we remain confident that the environment is safe for our guests, cast, crew and musicians.”

In the statement, Disney Theatrical confirms that within the last 24 hours and with two additional rounds of COVID testing, including one rapid PCR and one lab based-PCR, no new breakthrough cases in the Aladdin cast have been shown.

The statement also confirms several of Disney Theatrical’s general audience, cast and crew COVID protocols. This includes that all members of Disney Theatrical’s companies eligible for vaccination are required to be fully vaccinated. Additionally, cast members of its four North American companies including Aladdin Broadway, Frozen North American tour and The Lion King on Broadway and on tour, are PCR-tested six times a week, exceeding the Actors Equity requirement of two antigen tests a week.

The show also employs six full-time COVID safety supervisors who have been hired since the productions resumed, which also exceeds the Actors Equity requirement.

All tickets to Tuesday’s show were refunded, with those attendees — whether their ticket was purchased at ticketmaster.com, as digital or physical tickets at the theater’s box office, as part of a group or through any other licensed ticket retailer — now able to refunds or exchanges, with details on how to do so on the Aladdin musical website.