‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets Broadway Run

It’s finally all happening.

Almost Famous, a musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, announced a Broadway run starting Sept. 13. The musical, which features a book and music by Crowe, has scheduled an opening night for Oct. 11. The run will take place in a Shubert theater, but the exact theater has not yet been announced.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall, Noises Off), the musical features original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt, the composer of Next to Normal and the musical arranger and orchestrator of rock-based musicals such as Jagged Little Pill and American Idiot.

The adaptation largely follows the plot of Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film set in the 1970s. In the film, 15-year-old William Miller travels with a fictional band on tour as part of an assignment for Rolling Stone. The film garnered Crowe an Oscar for best screenplay, as well as nominations for Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand. Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee and Philip Seymour Hoffman rounded out the cast.

The Broadway production will star Chris Wood (Supergirl) as Russell Hammond, Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Elaine Miller, Solea Pfeiffer (Evita) as Penny Lane, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe and Casey Likes as William Miller. Sarah O’Gleby joins the production as choreographer, taking over from Lorin Latarro, who departed the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The musical comes to Broadway after an out-of-town tryout at San Francisco’s Old Globe in 2019 and after recently teasing a 2022 Broadway run. Lia Vollack of Columbia Live Stage and the Michael Cassel Group are the lead producers on the production.

The musical is the latest entrant into the buzzy 2022-2023 Broadway season. Other announced productions include an eight-week run of Into the Woods starring Sara Bareilles, a musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot, new musical Kimberly Akimbo, the Samuel L. Jackson-led Piano Lesson, a revival of Death of a Salesman and an Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Camelot.