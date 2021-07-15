Amber Tamblyn’s New Essay Collection Acquired by Park Row Books (Exclusive)

Never underestimate the power of a woman’s intuition.

Amber Tamblyn explores this familiar concept in Listening in the Dark, a new anthology of essays featuring leading feminist voices.

Park Row Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, has acquired Tamblyn’s book, which will include entries written by Amy Poehler, America Ferrera, Jia Tolentino, Samantha Irby and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Tamblyn will also contribute to the collection and edit essays.

The essays featured in Listening in the Dark will center on exploring and celebrating the myriad of facets of women’s intuition with each contributor sharing personal experiences while detailing how intuition has shaped their lives and accomplishments.

“Listening in the Dark will not only focus on the value of gut feelings as a vital and sustainable tool, but will teach readers what, exactly, intuition feels like, looks like, and behaves like, to better connect and wield it with authority,” Park Row describes of the essay collection.

Editor Laura Brown acquired North American rights + Audio in an exclusive submission. The deal was brokered by Anthony Mattero at CAA, who represents Tamblyn for book publishing.

“I am thrilled to team back up with Laura Brown and the phenomenal team at Park Row for this exciting project which has been stewing in my brain for years now,” Tamblyn said in a statement.

She continued, “So many books on modern womanhood have covered rage, empowerment, and global movements the world over, but I have longed to read something that focuses sharply on what ignites all of it: our guiding intuition as women. I hope this book with not only shed light on how women have come to trust or not trust their instincts, but to create a road map to better harness and utilize our intuition in everyday life.”

Though the actress has been recognized for her television and film roles — including General Hospital, Joan of Arcadia and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — in a career spanning two decades, Tamblyn has also published six works including three books of poetry. Listening in the Dark will mark her seventh book, which follows her 2019 memoir, Era of Ignition.

“I worked with Tamblyn on her explosive debut novel, Any Man, and I’m thrilled we could come together again with Listening in the Dark,” Brown said. “This anthology is for any woman wanting to better understand her intuitional power and how it manifests. The idea is to empower women with something they already have access to – their inner voice.”

Listening in the Dark will be published in 2022.