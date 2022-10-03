Andrew Lloyd Webber Will Bring ‘Bad Cinderella’ to Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber is bringing his musical version of Cinderella to Broadway this spring.

The newly retitled Bad Cinderella, which played the West End from 2021 to 2022, will take over the Imperial Theatre. The musical explores the classic fairytale through the lens of beauty standards, with a book written by Emerald Fennell, the Oscar Award-winning screenwriter of Promising Young Woman.

Linedy Genao, who has previously appeared on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, will play the title role.

Lloyd Webber appeared in front of the Imperial Theatre Monday morning to introduce Genao. He praised her as his leading lady, while joking that the musical opens the day after his 75th birthday, “so I’m intrigued to see what kind of birthday present I get.”

“I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre. We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such a brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special,” Lloyd Webber said in the press release.

The musical begins previews Feb. 17, 2023 and opens March 23. It comes to Broadway just as Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera ends its 35-year run.

Originally titled Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, the musical was one of many productions on the West End to have its schedule impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical’s August 2020 start was pushed to the summer of 2021, at which time the theater could only operate at 50 percent capacity. The opening was then postponed a second time after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, meaning performances had to be canceled due to West End protocols at the time. The musical then opened on the West End on August 18, 2021, had to close for about a month during the winter Omicron surge and ended its run in June 2022.

At the time of closing, Lloyd Webber came under controversy for comments he wrote about the show’s end, calling the production a “costly mistake,” according to Variety, and later clarifying that he meant due to having opened the production “too early” amid government regulations on theaters, which led to the performance cancellations.

Bad Cinderella features lyrics by David Zippel, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor. The Broadway musical is produced by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, president; Darren Johnston, executive vice president) and Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions as executive producers.