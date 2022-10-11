‘Beauty and the Beast’ Stars, Uzo Aduba Pay Tribute to Angela Lansbury: “She Touched Four Generations”

Robby Benson, Uzo Aduba and Josh Gad were among the list of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry members who shared tributes and expressed their condolences following the news of the passing of actress Angela Lansbury.

The celebrated performer and iconic star of Murder, She Wrote was a five-time Tony Award winner, recipient of an honorary Oscar, multiple Golden Globe winner and a 12-time Emmy nominee — one for each season she starred in the hit CBS procedural. Known for her memorable and acclaimed roles in films like 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate and 1944’s Gaslight — for which she received her first Oscar nomination at 19 — Lansbury passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at her L.A. home just five days shy of turning 97.

The actress was also a legendary stage talent, winning her first Tony for her role in 1966’s Broadway production of Mame. She would go on to star and win Tonys for her roles in 1969’s Dear World, the 1974 revival of Gypsy, the 1979 production of Stephen Sondheim classic Sweeney Todd and then, in 2009 — at the age of 80 — the revival of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit. This past June, she received her final Tony: a lifetime achievement award.

Lansbury, who was named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II, was also known for her portrayals in several Agatha Christie movie adaptations, plus children’s and family fare Mary Poppins Returns, Anastasia, Beauty and the Beast and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

A rare leading woman on the small screen during her ’80s and ’90s run on the CBS show, thanks to her iconic portrayal of mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher, the London-born actress broke ground for female performers on TV with the ratings juggernaut.

Lansbury’s Beauty and the Beast co-star Robby Benson, who voiced the Beast, recalled to The Hollywood Reporter a moment on-set that he remembers to this day. “One of the most memorable moments in my life was being so very fortunate to be in the recording studio when Ms. Lansbury sang the title song, ‘Beauty and the Beast,'” he said. “For me, the 2 minutes and 46 seconds was a lifetime of inspiration.”

Actor Jason Alexander celebrated Lansbury on Twitter as “one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies” he’d ever met. Meanwhile, Broadway actress and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth remembers Lansbury for her role in Mame. “Nobody did Mame quite like her,” she wrote. “Thank you for your art & wisdom.”

Fellow Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein called Lansbury “EVERYTHING” while Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris dubbed the late actress a “GOAT,” aka greatest of all time, who shaped his adolescence.

“I hate knowing she is done now,” Lucie Arnaz said in a statement. “Wanted her classiness to remain as long as possible. She was my main inspiration for making my life in the theatre. And she was robbed in the film version of Mame — even my mother thought so.”

Josh Gad, who starred in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast live-action remake, pointed out how rare it is for someone to touch multiple generations, the way Lansbury did. He wrote, “From ‘Mame’ to ‘Bedknobs’ to ‘Murder She Wrote’ to ‘B&TB’ to ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend.”

Read more social media tributes to the late actress from stars below.

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

Gratitude for the magnificent Angela Lansbury who gave us so many great performances. It was an honor to have worked with her and to know her as a friend. Thank you dearest Angie. Love forever pic.twitter.com/R31xmL9YAJ — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Not Angela!!!



RIP ANGELA LANSBURY THE ABSOLUTE GOAT! You shaped so much of my childhood and adolescence!



pic.twitter.com/AGomfl68Cv — THEE ACADEMY Playwright Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) October 11, 2022

I will NEVER forget the magical night I got to perform in front of and get to MEET the legend, Angela Lansbury. She was a true giant and a kind, humble and charming person. I’m blessed to have met her. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/66dlAJmjlj — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 11, 2022

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

One of the brightest stars in the last decade—rest in peace Angela Lansbury. The world is a better place because of you. 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/2E26LtKWRI — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, for all of us who

had the extreme joy of working with her, loved actors. She cared deeply that we were taken care of, and made us feel like we were a part of her family. She was absolutely authentic, always kind, and something about her always touched my heart. pic.twitter.com/oCXLnaWAID — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

The Television Academy is saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame Honoree and “Murder, She Wrote” actress Angela Lansbury, at age 96. We send our condolences to Angela’s loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cFDiMVR5yW — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) October 11, 2022

RIP to the legendary Dame Angela Lansbury, whose astonishing career spanned nine decades, from her debut Hollywood performance in GASLIGHT to her final role in the upcoming GLASS ONION. Lansbury received an honorary Oscar in 2013.



Thanks for all you shared with us, Angela. pic.twitter.com/WYr3bGDeHI — The Black List (@theblcklst) October 11, 2022

Frank Sinatra Enterprises are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury who worked closely with Frank Sinatra in ‘The Manchurian Candidate.’ Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this time. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/V62KJ08fJc — Frank Sinatra (@franksinatra) October 11, 2022

Rest in peace Angela Lansbury https://t.co/nsVjvJytyZ — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 11, 2022

One of the greatest actors of our time.



Across film, TV and stage, Angela Lansbury had a prolific eight-decade career, winning six Tonys and earning nominations for 18 Emmys and three Oscars.



Our thoughts are with her family, friends and fans worldwide. https://t.co/kNghLb2Xcn — Motion Picture Association (@motionpictures) October 11, 2022

One of my first acting jobs in Hollywood was on #MurderSheWrote with the great Angela Lansbury. She was very kind to me, extremely focused, dignified but not stuffy, and always prepared.

I was very lucky to work with such a consummate professional early in my career. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 11, 2022

We lost another amazing woman and talent – Dame Angela Lansbury. Your talent and career were an inspiration to the world. Rest in peace, dearest Angela. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phv7D6SVFB — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 11, 2022

Disney’s beloved Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury…a consummate professional, a talented actress, and a lovely person. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/QsV8oEHOPh — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) October 11, 2022