Angelina Jolie Joins Broadway-Bound ‘The Outsiders’ Musical as Lead Producer

Angelina Jolie has joined the producing team for the stage adaptation of the S.E. Hinton classic The Outsiders.

The award-winning actress, director and producer has boarded the musical as a lead producer, it was announced Wednesday. The musical, which had its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre where it ran from Feb. 19 to April 9, is planning to announce a Broadway run soon.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now,” Jolie said in a statement. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.”

She added, “I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders is based on both Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film adaptation, which starred Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane.

Jolie joins the producing team alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky.

“We are so thrilled Angelina has joined us as a lead producer on this journey to bring The Outsiders to Broadway,” said The Araca Group’s Matthew Rego. “Her remarkable career as a storyteller makes her a perfect partner for this project. We are so grateful for the invaluable insight, experience and commitment that Angelina brings to the development of this new musical.”

The stage production features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Levine, with choreography by Rick and Jeff Kuperman.