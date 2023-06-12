Ariana DeBose Opens Tony Awards by Telling Audience “We Don’t Have a Script, You Guys”

Ariana DeBose kicked off the 2023 Tony Awards without any words, literally.

The Oscar-winning actress who returned to host the Tony Awards for the second year in a row began Sunday night’s telecast across CBS and Paramount+ by flipping through empty pages in a binder labeled “script” in a dressing room.

DeBose then danced through the United Palace Theater along with many other dancers in the wordless, music-forward opener, which included a piano performance and an instrumental version of “On Broadway,” by the late Cynthia Weil, DeBose then joined the dancers, who went through the aisles at the theater, onstage.

Taking the microphone, DeBose celebrated the show being uptown in Washington Heights at the United Palace Theater and shared, “Happy Puerto Rican Day.”

“That was very special to me to be able to open with a dance-forward, music-forward opening number,” DeBose said. “I’m sure some of you caught the blank pages in the script … our siblings in the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal. How many of us know what that is?”

She said people at home might be wondering what that means for the Tony Awards before explaining that shows like the Tonys are traditionally written by members of the WGA and this time a “whole host of people had to come together to find a compromise and we are all here,” offering a “full-throated THANK YOU” for those who came together for the compromise.

Spelling it out even further, DeBose grimaced and said, “We don’t have a script, you guys.”

“To anyone who thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up,'” she said.

She explained that she and every presenter will be operating without a script and without a teleprompter, with the only thing on the two screens in the theater being a countdown clock for people to know how much time they have left for their speeches.

DeBose closed by telling the audience in the theater, “You should all be so proud of everything you’ve given to this Broadway season.”

About an hour into the show, DeBose popped up in the audience, taking a selfie with some audience members and praising Bonnie Milligan’s performance in Kimberly Akimbo. She then checked her notes, written on her arm, for the next presenters, but couldn’t read what was written.

More to come.