Ariana DeBose Returns to Host 2023 Tony Awards

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will return to host the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony.

DeBose, who hosted last year’s show, has several Broadway credits, including a leading role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, for which she received a Tony Award nomination, and as an original cast member of Hamilton. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The show will be broadcast on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!” DeBose said.

An Oscar winner for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, DeBose also stars in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom and in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon! Her upcoming films include Marvel and Sony’s Kraven the Hunter and Disney’s animated feature Wish.

“A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable – an Award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer – she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat,’” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

She returns to the Tony Awards after her viral BAFTA Awards rap, where she sang, among other lyrics that “Angela Bassett did the thing.” Since then, DeBose has leaned into the critiques and recently has been selling merch at her concerts emblazoned with lyrics from the rap.

“Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” said Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers of White Cherry Entertainment, which produces the Tony Awards, alongside the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Weiss will also serve as director of this year’s Tony Awards.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is April 27. Nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards will be announced May 2.