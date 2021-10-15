‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Noah Reid Replaces Armie Hammer in Broadway Play ‘The Minutes’

Noah Reid has joined the cast of the Anna D. Shapiro-directed Broadway run of Tracy Letts’ The Minutes.

The Schitt’s Creek actor joins returning castmembers Letts, Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still. The show is set to open April 7 at Studio 54, a little over two years after its original opening date. Previews will begin March 19.

Reid has replaced Armie Hammer, who dropped out in April, following sexual harassment allegations and a subsequent LAPD investigation. In a statement, Hammer said he was stepping back from the show “to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family.” The show was in previews at the Cort Theatre in February 2020 before the pandemic forced Broadway to shut down March 12 of that same year.

The Letts-written production, which centers around the hypocrisy, greed, ambition and devious doings that ensue during a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry, first opened at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017 before making its way to Broadway. While initial previews ran at the Cort Theatre, planned renovations forced the production to find a new home.

While the performance will mark Reid’s first time on Broadway, he has previously appeared in the title role of Hamlet at Toronto’s Tarragon Theatre and in the Coal Mine Theatre production of Annie Baker’s The Aliens and Strindberg’s Creditors.

David Zinn heads up The Minutes scene design, while costume design is from Ana Kuzmanic and lighting design is by Brian MacDevitt, with sound design and original music by André Pluess and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Dramaturgy is by Edward Sobel with casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The play is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross and Louise Gund.