Aubrey Plaza Will Make Her Stage Debut Off-Broadway in ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’

Sam Rockwell is a producer of the play, which will be directed by 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Jeff Ward, in his stage debut.

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza will make her stage debut this fall in the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

The Parks and Rec and White Lotus star will appear opposite Christopher Abbott, who has appeared in Martha Marcy May Marlene and Girls. The 10-week run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre begins on Oct 30, with an opening night set for Nov. 13.

Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger are producing the play, which will be directed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Jeff Ward, in his stage debut.

“My life and career have been profoundly impacted by Off-Broadway theater — like John Malkovich and Gary Sinise in True West at the Cherry Lane; Stanley Tucci in Scapin at Classic Stage Company; Phil Hoffman and Justin Theroux in Shopping and Fucking at New York Theatre Workshop; and Blasted with Reed Birney and Marin Ireland at Soho Rep, to name a few. I really do believe it’s the beating heart of this city. I couldn’t be prouder to be downtown at the Lucille Lortel with this vital play,” Rockwell said. 

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea originally premiered Off-Broadway in 1984, in a production starring June Stein and John Turturro. The two-hander centers on two strangers, Danny and Roberta, who meet in a dive bar in the Bronx and strike up conversation and the possibility  of a romance. 

This will be the second Shanley play of the 2023-2024 season, with his play Doubt starring Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber, announced to run on Broadway starting in February 2024. Shanley won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Doubt and received an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck

The play will feature movement by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips and sound design by Kate Marvin.

