August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ Theater Review: Samuel L. Jackson Soars in a Broadway Revival That Only Intermittently Hits the Right Notes

One of the most symphonic works of August Wilson’s ten-play cycle about Black experience in the 20th Century, The Piano Lesson takes place in Pittsburgh in 1936, as the Great Migration was delivering African Americans to an uncertain future in the North, even as the brutal legacy of their Southern past maintained its hold on them. That difficult reconciliation with the promise of freedom is represented through a brother and sister at odds over the family heirloom, a piano polished with the tears and blood of their late mother.

The musical instrument at the center of their standoff is among Wilson’s most powerfully loaded symbols, its woodwork adorned with ornate carvings of the siblings’ enslaved ancestors done by their great grandfather. And its history is recounted here as a mesmerizing invocation of the past by Samuel L. Jackson in a thrilling return to Broadway after more than a decade’s absence.

Jackson savors every morsel of Wilson’s glorious language, whether he’s outlining a complicated grocery order; ruminating on the wonders of train travel and its dependability in an unreliable world; or ironing a shirt while singing an old railroad song. His characterization as Doaker — the chief living repository of memory for the fractured family, in whose home the play unfolds — is vibrantly inhabited, his every line delivered with a balance of weary experience and wry wisdom.

The actor’s association with this extraordinary play stretches back to its 1987 premiere at Yale Repertory Theatre, where he played Doaker’s impulsive motormouth nephew Boy Willie, on whom the action hinges. Jackson’s attachment to this revival is also strengthened by the involvement of his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, making her Broadway directing debut. But uneven direction — often too emphatic or literal with a text that rewards a more delicate touch — is one of the chief flaws of this handsomely mounted production.

For anyone coming fresh to Wilson’s play, which also stars John David Washington as Boy Willie and Danielle Brooks as his sister Berniece, the push of Wilson’s subtle vein of humor into borderline broad comedy at the expense of the drama’s melancholy undertow might not grate too much. But many regular New York theatergoers will struggle to put aside their memories of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s masterful 2012 Signature Theater production, which might well have been the most perfect staging this play will ever receive. There was talk at the time of a Broadway transfer, but with no names to goose the box office — stage stalwarts Brandon J. Dirden, Roslyn Ruff and Chuck Cooper dominated the fine ensemble — that idea never took wing.

The simmering battle between Boy Willie and Berniece, a young widow who lives in her Uncle Doaker’s house with her preteen daughter Maretha (Jurnee Swan, alternating with Nadia Daniel at matinees), is fueled by Willie’s hunger to sell the valuable piano, which is unthinkable to Berniece.

Boy Willie has blown into Pittsburgh with his more diffident buddy Lymon (Ray Fisher) and a truckload of watermelons to sell. The money from that cargo will give him a stake to put toward a plot of Mississippi farmland whose owner, Sutter, recently fell down a well on the property and died; his heirs are now looking to sell. Boy Willie figures that the sale of the piano will give him the final stake to buy that parcel of land, where his ancestors once worked as slaves.

Sutter was merely the latest in a run of white locals to die in similarly murky circumstances, all of them allegedly responsible for the death of Berniece and Boy Willie’s father, burned alive in a boxcar along with some traveling hoboes 25 years earlier. Berniece is as skeptical of Boy Willie’s innocence in Sutter’s death as she is about his and Lymon’s legitimate ownership of the truck. Her suspicions are further inflamed by the appearance in the house of Sutter’s ghost, who seems to have followed Boy Willie all the way from Mississippi.

There’s no doubt that The Piano Lesson is a ghost story, with not only Sutter appearing before Berniece, Maretha, and it later emerges, Doaker, but also frequent mentions of the Ghosts of the Yellow Dog, as the boxcar victims are known. It’s those spirits of Black men that are believed to be responsible for the series of well accidents.

But Richardson Jackson, who starred in a stunning 2009 revival of another Wilson play, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, cranks up the supernatural elements to a degree that becomes distracting in the work of such an elegant dramatist. Wilson’s plays operate on the power of language that flows through his characters like music, not on over-the-top effects. As Toni Morrison once observed, Wilson’s texts are so full-bodied they could function as radio plays; that means they don’t need a lot of bells and whistles.

When — in a conclusion that has always felt a little rushed — Beowulf Boritt’s impressive set, a skeleton of Doaker’s house, splits open and Japhy Weideman’s lights flicker eerily while Scott Lehrer’s sound design goes into shuddering overdrive, the intimate focus of the bind between past and future embodied by Berniece and Boy Willie gets overshadowed.

Part of that is also the way the actors have been directed. In his Broadway debut, Washington comes on full of swagger and bluster, a high-energy force and a big talker as the part demands. Perhaps it’s intimidating acting this role alongside the original Boy Willie, but Washington has no place to go from there and the performance lacks modulation.

The same applies to a lesser extent to Brooks, a more experienced stage actor — she was superb in The Color Purple and in a Shakespeare in the Park update on Much Ado About Nothing. But her stubborn, don’t-mess-with-me indignation as Berniece could use more variation. She has lovely moments, however, when she’s busy with household work like preparing a meal or combing out Maretha’s hair, listening carefully to every word uttered by her shifty brother, who she blames for her husband’s death. Brooks’ best scene is a tender interlude alone between Berniece and Lymon, who’s planning to stay on in Pittsburgh and longs for the comforting arms of a woman just like her.

Fisher, another actor on Broadway for the first time, is wonderful as the guileless rube meekly doing whatever Boy Willie asks of him. He’s funny, without ever trying for laughs, and his mix of hope and trepidation about what this new big-city environment holds for him is extremely touching.

The production’s other great lived-in performance, along with Jackson, is Michael Potts, another Wilson veteran, who appeared in the revelatory 2017 Broadway revival of Jitney and the film of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He brings salty humor and a touch of the shameless scammer to Doaker’s older brother Wining Boy, a washed-up musician whose recollections of burning out on the excesses of his piano-playing days, his encounter with the Ghosts of the Yellow Dog and his memories of his one true love are some of the play’s most exquisite arias. And his scene offloading a flashy plaid suit onto Lymon (“The women will fall out their windows they see you in a suit like that”), despite it being clearly a few sizes too small for the rangy dupe, is comic heaven.

The key that Potts and Samuel L. Jackson and Fisher grasp — which perhaps will come more naturally to the full cast as they settle into the run and gel into a more unified ensemble — is that the satisfaction of a Wilson play seldom comes from the events being portrayed or recounted. It’s in the way they’re told, the act of remembering.

The fluidity of his storytelling is very much conceived along musical lines, in the best productions passing spontaneously from one character to the next. Richardson Jackson’s direction too often slips into stand-and-deliver declamation. But when the melodies flow freely, the magnificent music rolls over you, just as the past continues to roll over characters struggling to move forward, its legacy forever a part of them.

Venue: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, New York

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, John David Washington, Trai Byers, April Mathis, Jurnee Swan, Nadia Daniel, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts

Playwright: August Wilson

Director: LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Set designer: Beowulf Boritt

Costume designer: Toni-Leslie James

Lighting designer: Japhy Weideman

Music: Alvin Hough Jr.

Sound designer: Scott Lehrer

Projection designer: Jeff Sugg

Presented by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker