‘Back to the Future’ Broadway Musical Set for 2023

Broadway is heading back to the future in 2023 with a stage adaptation of the iconic ’80s film.

On Wednesday, the Back to the Future franchise’s official Twitter published a teaser trailer for the show, which is slated to debut sometime in 2023. “Synchronize your watches,” the video begins, before a camera captures two actors — representing Marty McFly and Emmett “Doc” Brown — traveling through time in the DeLorean.

Synchronize Your Watches — The Future's coming to Broadway in 2023!!! Sign up to be the first to buy tickets! https://t.co/ZvFEjJ72wR pic.twitter.com/ZGr90KC6sN — Back to the Future™ (@BacktotheFuture) June 22, 2022

The announcement features a link to sign up for first access to tickets. No other details about the show are currently available, including which Broadway theater will play host to the musical or who its producers, cast, creative and production team will be.

The original Back to the Future film was helmed by Robert Zemeckis and written by both Zemeckis and Bob Gale, with Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment producing and Universal Pictures distributing.

The 1985 film starred Michael J. Fox as McFly, a teen who is accidentally sent back to 1955 alongside his eccentric scientist friend Doc, played by Christopher Lloyd. In the past, Marty upsets the timeline, preventing his parents from falling in love and must find a way to get them back together to protect his existence and return to the future. The movie also counted Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover among its cast.

The film reportedly grossed more than $222 million at the global box office and spawned two sequels, 1989’s Back to the Future Part II and 1990’s Back to the Future Part III, which, together, earned more than $965 million worldwide.