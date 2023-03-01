Broadway’s ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Finds Its Marty McFly

Casey Likes will return to Broadway this summer as Marty McMcFly in Back to the Future: the Musical.

Likes comes to the role, made famous by Michael J. Fox, after making his Broadway debut as William Miller in the new musical Almost Famous this fall. Outside of the theater world, Miller stars as Gene Simmons in the upcoming Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold and as the leading role in MGM’s feature Dark Harvest.

He joins the previously announced Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Hugh Coles as George McFly. Both Bart and Coles are reprising their roles from the West End production, which is scheduled to run through July 23, 2023, after opening in September 2021. The West End production won an Olivier Award for best new musical.

Back to the Future: The Musical is scheduled to begin Broadway performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening.

The musical follows the plot of the first film, released in 1985 by Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment, in which teenage McFly accidentally travels back to 1955 in a DeLorean time machine invented by Dr. Emmett Brown. While there, he must make his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence, and that of his siblings.

Back to the Future: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale, the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future films and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who wrote the score to the films, as well as Glen Ballard (well known for co-writing and producing the album Jagged Little Pill). John Rando (Urinetown the Musical) directs. The musical is lead produced by Colin Ingram.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.