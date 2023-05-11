‘Bad Cinderella’ to Close on Broadway This Summer

Bad Cinderella is taking its final bow.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber production announced on Wednesday that it will be closing at the Imperial Theatre on June 4, after opening in March.

The musical announced its closure after it failed to garner any Tony Award nominations, which were announced May 2. Bob Fosse’s Dancin‘, which also did not receive any nods, announced its closure that day.

Bad Cinderella had also seen weeks of declining grosses and attendance. In the most recent week of grosses, which ended May 7, the musical played to 53 percent capacity and grossed $326,303, which is below the running costs of most musicals.

As it stands, after Bad Cinderella plays its final performance, Lloyd Webber will not have a musical on Broadway for the first time in decades. He had been long represented by The Phantom of the Opera, which played its final performance on April 16, as well as other musicals such as Cats, Evita and School of Rock.

The musical joins a long list of Broadway productions that have closed in the last year, including KPOP, A Strange Loop, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain’t No Mo’, Room and Come From Away, among others.

David Zippel wrote the lyrics for Bad Cinderella, which was directed by Laurence Connor and based on a book by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell. The story is set in the kingdom of Belleville and is a modern retelling of the classic fairytale, except in this version, Cinderella is no longer a damsel of distress who needs saving. Instead, according to the musical’s description, she finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what “happily ever after” really means.