Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Finalists for Audio Publisher Awards

Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards, which recognize work in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.

Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, John Lithgow, Jamie Foxx, Outlander star Sam Heughan and Ron, Clint and Bryce Dallas Howard also are among the nominees for the awards. Winners will revealed March 4 in 25 categories by the Audio Publishers Association at a ceremony hosted by Kal Penn and live streamed at the group’s website.

Obama is nominated for audiobook of the year for his work on his memoir A Promised Land. The former president will compete with Foo Fighters’ Grohl for his book The Storyteller, Andy Weir (The Martian) for his book Project Hail Mary and actor William DeMeritt (The Flight Attendant) for the audiobook version of Nathan Harris’ The Sweetness of Water. Obama also landed a nom for best narration by the author.

Winfrey is cited in the business/personal development category alongside Bruce D. Perry for their work on What Happened to You?, which they wrote and narrated.

Heughan is nominated along with Graham McTavish for their narration work on their book Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, in the history/biography category.

The Howard brothers are nominated for best autobiography/memoir for the narration of their book The Boys, alongside Ron’s daughter Bryce Dallas. Foxx is also nominated in the same category for his book Act Like You Got Some Sense.

Elsewhere, Erivo will compete for best female narrator for her work on Patti Callahan’s Wild Swan: A Story of Florence Nightingale, while Miranda and Lithgow are among the finalists for best male narrator for their work on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World and Amor Towles’ The Didomenico Fragment, respectively.

A full list of finalists can be found here.