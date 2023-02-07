Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name is Barbra’ to Release in November

The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced.

Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s memoir, My Name Is Barbra, will be published on Nov. 7.

With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will chronicle her story in her own words in My Name Is Barbra.

In the memoir, Streisand will detail her life from growing up in Brooklyn to the early days of her career, including her breakout performance in the musical and film versions of Funny Girl, and the years after.

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated and charming,” Viking teases of the memoir. “She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

In addition to her accolades in the industry, Streisand has also been a dedicated activist and philanthropist, creating the Streisand Foundation in 1986 to advance her philanthropic interests, from women’s rights, voting rights and human rights to protecting the environment and more. She also created the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Last year, Streisand endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, which is “dedicated to finding solutions to the most vital social issues.”

It was first announced in 2015 that Streisand would pen a memoir that was scheduled to be released in 2017. However, the memoir was never published and has long been anticipated by fans.

The 80-year-old star is an Emmy, Oscar and Grammy-winner, who’s also received an honorary Tony award. And she’s been honored with DGA, Golden Globe and Peabody awards as well as a Kennedy Center Honor and the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award.