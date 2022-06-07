Beanie Feldstein Will Miss ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a string of the Broadway show’s performances, the actress shared on Monday.

In a brief Instagram video message, Feldstein shared her diagnosis and announced her absence. “I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so, unfortunately, I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said.

It’s unclear how many performances the actress, who confirmed she is vaccinated and boosted, will miss. But the Funny Girl lead said she “cannot wait to get back on stage very soon.” In the meantime, standby Julie Benko will step into the leading role of Fanny Brice.

“I’m very grateful to not be feeling too bad,” she added. “I’m just really bummed to not be seeing everyone at the theater.”

Feldstein currently stars opposite Jane Lynch in the first-ever revival of the musical about the famed comedian and actress Brice, which opened on Broadway on April 24.

All season Broadway has grappled with casts contracting COVID-19, with the holiday season seeing a string of canceled performances across New York’s theater district, and even multiple show closures, including Chicken & Biscuits, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud, as a result.

Feldstein joins a group of other high profile stars that have contracted COVID this season, including The Music Man‘s Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Plaza Suite‘s Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick and Macbeth‘s Daniel Craig.

“I already miss my people at the August Wilson. So grateful for vaccines,” Feldstein wrote in the Instagram caption for her video. “See you all soon.”