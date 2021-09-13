‘Beetlejuice’ Musical Set to Return to Broadway in 2022

“The Ghost with the Most” is going to reappear on stage when the musical comedy Beetlejuice has its homecoming at Broadway’s Marriott Marquis Theatre next year.

Beetlejuice will play its first show on Friday, April 8, 2022, it was announced Monday. The musical held its final performance on March 11, 2020, after Broadway and New York City’s biggest venues closed their doors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The stage adaptation is based on Tim Burton’s 1988 black comedy of the same name. The musical focuses on an unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz who encounters a deceased couple and the demon Beetlejuice. Lydia initially asks Beetlejuice to scare people away with his wild hair and striped ensemble, but she soon learns to never trust a monster.

The classic movie that inspired the production starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton who played the titular ghost.

The stage musical adaptation of Beetlejuice originally opened on Broadway on April 25, 2019. Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect wrote the music and lyrics, and the book stems from fellow nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King. Alex Timbers, who also staged Moulin Rouge! The Musical will direct the show.

The haunting musical, which was nominated for eight Tony Awards, played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre before it had to pause showings.

It had been scheduled to close last year on June 6, an announcement that surprised many in the industry given its strong box office, regularly breaking house records. But the Winter Garden was booked by the big-ticket revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, which originally was scheduled to begin performances late last year until the pandemic shutdown pushed back those plans.

Rumors of Beetlejuice reopening in a new location have been circulating in the industry for some time. Tickets for the show at the Marquis go on sale on Oct. 1. The cast will be announced at a later date.