‘Big Mouth’ Star Brandon Kyle Goodman on Embracing Authentic Self in New Book ‘You Gotta Be You’

Brandon Kyle Goodman’s newly published You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are is much more than an advice book.

Goodman’s new book is part memoir, following the actor and writer’s journey toward fully embracing their many identities, which include being Black, queer and non-binary. It is also an engaging an Ask Me Anything for anyone who may have questions about identifying as non-binary, the distinctions between sex, gender and gender expression, and how all of those things can intersect.

Goodman, a voice actor and writer on the hilariously raunchy animated shows Big Mouth and Human Resources (whose credits also include Feel the Beat and Curb Your Enthusiasm), grew up in a religious household in New York and came out as gay in college. Goodman, who uses he/they pronouns, then worked to find ways to affirm their manhood after being labelled feminine as a boy, including by a family patriarch.

In a chapter titled “The Man,” Goodman writes about how people try to diminish the manhood of people who don’t fit into traditional stereotypes: “When a gay, trans or Queer person identifies as a man, some people believe that somehow diminishes, tarnishes, or devalues the experience of manhood. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t. ‘Man’ is not some exclusive club that loses its cool factor once too many people start attending.”

Goodman also shares how, over the years, they grew comfortable standing proudly as a Black gay man and becoming an activist against racism and against anti-queer policies. And also, how they dealt with the difficult feelings that came up when, at age 34, they were “able to articulate that I’m nonbinary.”

The realization left Goodman feeling overwhelmed and scared: “I’d accepted my manhood and created a career and platform wanting to champion Black gay men. And suddenly I felt I was about to be an outsider yet again.”

The You Gotta Be You author attributes their success in navigating their path to a willingness to lean into feelings that are “messy.” It’s a life approach that even inspired Goodman to start a sex-positive Instagram Live show called “Messy Mondays” in which they encouraged people to talk about the most muddled things in their lives.

Goodman — who lives in Los Angeles with their husband, Matthew — spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the genesis of the book, what were the most challenging personal stories to tell and how they see the current state of inclusion and equity in Hollywood.

Were you inspired to write your book after starting your “Messy Mondays” Instagram Live show?

No, in 2020, when everything happened with Black Lives Matter and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, I had a bunch of videos that actually went viral and I kind of built this following. And I thought that I could write an anti-racism book of some kind. I think the original pitch was: everything I wanted white people to know about being Black and what that means. I met with a couple publishing houses and I ended up with Legacy and my editor was like, “Listen, there are going to be a lot of books about anti-racism coming out in the next couple years because of what’s happening, but there’s nothing about Black queerness. I’m really interested in telling that story and talking about that nuance.” So that’s where it began. I pivoted and a little bit and started to say, “How can I talk about my experiences and what I’ve been through and my Black queer identity and kind use that to inspire other people to live their authentic lives?”

What are the some of the main things that you hope readers will take away from the book?

I always say for my Black readers and Black queer readers, I hope that they feel less alone. You know, I think in our experience, you feel like you’re the only one. There’s not representation, there’s not value. A lot of times our language, our fashion, our style, everything, is in the zeitgeist, but we’re never protected or credited. So I just want Black queer folks to know that they are of value. I want white people and non-Black people to be curious about experiences that are not their own and have a really candid insight into that. And I want everyone to be inspired to ask the question, “Who would I be if society never got its hands on me?” To really question the blueprint and the societal norms and to step into something that feels powerful for yourself.

Brandon Kyle Goodman Kevin Winter/Getty Images

How challenging was it write about your own story so honestly?

There were some times where I needed to take a break. My therapist explained it best, which is when you have these moments of trauma and you revisit them to try and get the lesson, there’s a retriggering that happens. So how do you take care of yourself inside of that retrigger? When you’re like, “Oh wow, these things that happened, I never named them, I never processed them fully.” That’s the other piece about the book. To me, it’s resilience versus healing. I think my life has been a lot of resilience and writing the book was about healing. And that’s never the most fun process. But it’s most necessary I think.

One of the sections that was really moving, and must have been hard to write, was about your mother and the rejection you’ve felt from her.

Yeah, my mother is a force. An incredible actress and writer and maybe one of my greatest inspirations, but also a source of one of my greatest pains. She is now born again and we had a falling out about 10 years ago around my sexuality and it just wouldn’t stop. So I had to put up a really hard boundary, which was that we don’t talk really, here and there, but I don’t really have a relationship with her. And writing about that was all the things you think it is, sad and tragic and devastating and painful and healing and transformative. Just to be able to like name the experience and hold space for two truths, as I said, my source of my greatest inspiration and my greatest pain. I never wanted my mother or anyone in the book to come off as a villain because they’re not. We’re all people, we’re all trying to figure [things] out. She thinks she’s doing the right thing and I want to hold space for that while also not excusing how it might make me feel and how it might hurt me.

What is it like working on the new show Human Resources?

It’s a nasty show with a lot of heart. It’s been fun. In terms of the whole Big Mouth universe, I joined Big Mouth in season four. I had written a script that my agent at the time submitted and they responded to. I interviewed with them a couple times and then I got the job and I ended up becoming a voice on the show which was super exciting, and I started a mentorship program. That’s probably what I’m most proud of.

(L to R) Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter the Love Bug and Aidy Bryant as Emmy the Love Bug in Human Resources. Courtesy of Netflix

Who does the program help?

I started the mentorship program in 2020 with the help of my bosses, Mark [Levin], Jen [Flackett], Andrew [Goldberg] and Nick [Kroll]. And the whole point was, how do we support and amplify up-and-coming Black writers and give them this eight week, one-on-one intensive where they get to audit the room? They also get weekly meetings with me and they get to meet all the writers. Because, to me, all this talk of equity and equality and inclusion is beautiful, but [what] if there’s no system put in place to have people succeed? I think a lot of times queer writers, Black writers, women — when we’re the only one in a room — get written off as not being good enough, but no one ever talks about, “Well, have they been mentored? Have they been protected? Has anyone considered what their heart space is? What their mental aerobics of being in a room of 12 white men is?” You know, that’s a lot. So this program was really to zero in on up-and-coming Black writers in animation and give them every bit of access and tools that we can give them. I say, go to the mat for people, really pull back the curtain.

There is such a wave in the last few years of anti-gay legislation, like the Don’t Say Gay bill in Florida, and anti-trans legislation, happening all across the United States. Just this morning, there was a tweet from the co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party where she called Pete Buttigieg a “weak little girl.” Do you find reading the news triggering and how do you react?

It’s very triggering, but I also think it’s telling because you can’t deny that there is a shift happening and that people are really fighting back and really speaking up. And so that to me means the other side is gonna swing harder and unfortunately there’s no decorum and there are no boundaries that they’re not willing to cross because they want to fight to hold onto that power that was never theirs to begin with. You know, power is not forcing people to live in these boxes and taking people’s rights away. If controlling people is what makes you powerful, that shit is fake. I think they can feel that their grip is loosening and so they’re really doubling down. But one thing I know about my community, our community, is that we are strong, we’re fighters, and we’re not gonna back down.

How do you stay confident about that?

In my book, I talk about connection to ancestors and I have such a real deep connection to my ancestors, both in my lineage, but also to the James Baldwin’s of the world and the Audre Lorde’s and all these people who fought before there was social media, before there was this ability to easily access each other. People were galvanizing in the streets in such a massive way. And so we stand on shoulders of giants and I really have faith in us to be able to continue carrying the torch. I always say that I live out loud as Black and queer and non-binary because so many couldn’t and they fought for me to be able to. And so I want to fight to expand what the definition of free means for the next generation. So that’s what my commitment is, and I know my community’s commitment is as well. I hope this generation really pushes the needle that our identities are our own and we get to decide what they are. And all anybody else has to do is respect it and that’s it. But it doesn’t take away from anybody else’s experience.

Can you talk a bit more about being non-binary and how that intersects with other parts of yourself?

My approach is to always say that there are two things that get to be true. I get to say that I am non-binary and identify as such and not identify as a man. I also get to knowledge that the experience I am having, because of how I look, because of how I present, is that of a Black man. And so both those things get to be true, which is why I say I identify with both pronouns, he and they, because it holds space for how I feel, which is what no one can see, which is this non-binary gender identity, as well as what people do see, which is Black manhood. So I want to get to hold space for both of those things and both those experiences.

What do you think the state of things is in Hollywood right now as far as inclusion for queer people of color?

I think there’ve been some shifts, but it’s still a lot of lip service. I think we still see that Black people and Black queer folks specifically … we’re valued when we’re entertaining. There is a lot of reverence around that and excitement around that — around us dancing, singing, performing. But us being human and being flawed and being three dimensional, you know, there aren’t a lot of shows where we get to be inside of our joy, that’s not for the white gaze but for us. That hasn’t happened a lot. There aren’t a ton of shows led by Black queer folks and that have nothing to do with our trauma, but rather our joy in our existence. So I think there’s a lot of work to do. I think right now, there’s a lot of checking boxes and making sure that the rooms look diverse and inclusive, but it’s not inclusive if we don’t have power to tell our stories, if we’re not being green lit, if we’re not being promoted, [and] if we’re not being funded. Then it’s just lip service. I want actual equity. I want us to have real tangible power.

There are some people who love being the token. I have no interest in that. I have no interest in associating with people like that. To me, it’s about building community. I’ve been very fortunate [for] people like Lena Waithe and [Queer Eye’s] Karamo [Brown]and all these people who have taken me under their wings, and because they’re doing that at such a big level, I want to make sure that I’m constantly doing that as well, which is why that mentorship program was so important. It’s not enough for me to get mine. We have to be helping each other do that. The only reason I’m here talking to you right at this moment is because of the kindness and support of a lot of other people. I don’t want to forget that and be like, “Oh, I’m here because I’m Brandon.” No, we’re here because of community.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are is available now.