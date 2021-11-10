Billy Crystal Returns to Broadway in Musical Adaptation of ‘Mr. Saturday Night’

Following a limited engagement at the Barrington Stage this past October, Billy Crystal is taking his stage adaptation of the 1992 comedy-drama Mr. Saturday Night to Broadway.

Producers James L. Nederlander and Nederlander Presentations, Inc., announced on Wednesday that performances of the new musical comedy will begin at the Nederlander Theatre on March 1, 2022, after which it will officially open March 31. Crystal will once again play the role of Buddy Young Jr., in a story about an “outrageous and outspoken comedian” who found fame in the early days of television, but 40 years later attempts to find the spotlight again following a flamed out TV career, along with taking “one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way,” according to the play’s synopsis.

“Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of Mr. Saturday Night was one of the highlights of my career — 30 years ago I needed 5 hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up,” Crystal said in a statement. It’s been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn’t get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer and Chasten Harmon.”

“Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can’t wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre,” he added.

The Columbia Pictures film of the same name was not only a lead role for the esteemed Crystal but doubled as his directorial debut. The stage musical is set to be directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), with Crystal — a Tony winner himself — writing the book, along with Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Mr. Saturday Night‘s score features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green. Choreography is by Ellenore Scott.

Joining Crystal as part of the cast for the Broadway run are Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young, David Paymer reprising his big-screen Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy’s brother Stan Yankelman and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway’s Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The producers shared that additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The production’s scenic design is by Scott Pask, with costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations with arrangements from Jason Robert Brown.

Presale tickets are exclusively available to Audience Rewards members beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. ET and ending Monday, Nov. 22 at 9:59 a.m. ET at www.AudienceRewards.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Ticketmaster.com beginning Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Mr. Saturday Night musical serves as a return to Broadway for the Tony and Emmy Award winner, who previously appeared in his 2004 solo show 700 Sundays and its 2013 return engagement.