Billy Crystal-Starring ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Musical Set for Barrington Stage

Billy Crystal is returning to Mr. Saturday Night for the stage.

The actor, who starred and directed the 1992 film of the same name, will reprise his role starring in a limited developmental run of the musical adaptation this October for the Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires.

With minimal set and costume pieces, the Tony and Emmy winner will appear in nine performances staged between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24, and Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at BarringtonStageCo.org.

“Billy Crystal starring in a presentation of a new musical — who could resist?” Barrington’s Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are thrilled to present a first look into this exciting new musical in development and welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage. I know our audiences will be delighted to be the first in the country to experience Mr. Saturday Night.”

Also starring Randy Graff (Broadway’s City of Angels), David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show) and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary), the production is directed by John Rando (Broadway’s Urinetown) with a book by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. David O will serve as Music Director.

The musical will see Crystal return to his role of stand-up comedian Buddy Young Jr., in a story that details the rise and fall of the fictional comic. Buddy first appeared in the Columbia Pictures-distributed and Castle Rock Entertainment-produced 1992 comedy-drama, which marked Crystal’s directorial debut. The musical adaptation reunites Crystal with several members of the film’s team, including writers Mandel and Ganz, and Paymer, who scored a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his role as Stan Young, Buddy’s brother and manager.

In May 2019, Crystal workshopped the musical with the same creative team and the Nederlander Organization.