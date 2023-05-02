‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ to Close on Broadway May 14

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ is the first casualty of the Tony Awards.

The revival of the musical revue, which opened on Broadway on March 23, announced Tuesday evening that it would play its final performance at the Music Box Theatre on May 14. The closing notice comes after the show did not receive any Tony Award nominations Tuesday morning and has seen waning box office numbers.

Dancin’ is directed by Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse, daughter of the legendary choreographer. The cast features more than 20 dancers, who are expanding on classic Fosse numbers, such as Mr. Bojangles and Sing Sing Sing, in the vein of the original 1978 revue.

The show recently saw a downturn box office. In the most recent week, which ended April 30, Dancin’ played to 48 percent capacity and grossed $386,970, below a typical running cost for a show of this size. The prior week also played to a low capacity, at 57 percent.

These were both a downturn from prior weeks when the show had been playing at 70 percent capacity and grossing above $550,000. However, because of the results Tuesday, the show no longer had the possibility of Tony nominations, or a Tony win, to buoy the grosses and potentially create box office momentum. Closures typically follow the Tony nominations, as well as the Tony Awards.

Future plans for Dancin’ will be announced at a later date.

Joey Parnes, who also produced KPOP this season, is the lead producer on Dancin’. The creative team includes scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill, sound design by Peter Hylenski and video design by Finn Ross.