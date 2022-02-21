Britney Spears Lands Book Deal, Set to Release Memoir (Report)

Britney Spears is set to tell her story in a tell-all memoir.

The pop star has secured a book-deal with publisher Simon & Schuster, multiple outlets have reported.

According to Page Six, which was first to report the news, the deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million and Simon & Schuster secured the deal after a bidding war from multiple publishers.

In the book, Spears will reportedly chronicle both her professional and personal life.

The deal comes months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally ended Spears’ 13-year long conservatorship that was placed by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2007. Spears gave an emotional testimony last June where she stated publicly for the first time that she felt the conservatorship was abusive and that she can’t “live a full life.”

News of Spears’ book deal also comes after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. While promoting her memoir, the Spears sisters engaged in a public feud, with the elder Spears calling out her sibling for making claims about her in interviews to sell copies of her book.

While promoting her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang on Good Morning America, where she addressed passages she wrote about Spears. In one passage, Jamie Lynn Spears writes about an incident in which her sister, feeling scared, takes a knife and locks herself and Jamie Lynn Spears in a room. She also writes about a time Spears “got in her face” during a confrontation.

Spears fired back in a thread shared on her Twitter, in which she expressed that her sister’s comments about her behavior bothered her. “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???” Spears wrote.

