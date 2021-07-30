Brittany Snow, Activist Jaspre Guest to Release Book Based on Mental Health Awareness Platform ‘September Letters’ (Exclusive)

After launching an online platform to raise mental health awareness and provide support for those in need, actress Brittany Snow and activist Jaspre Guest are set to bring their creation to the bookshelf.

Harper Design, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has acquired worldwide rights to publish Snow and Guest’s September Letters, a guidebook for readers centered on the art of therapeutic letter writing and how it can promote mental health, self-discovery and healing.

The upcoming book will feature letters written by prominent figures from around the globe and interviews with mental health experts about the scientifically proven uplifting power of letter writing.

The deal was negotiated by literary agent Meg Thompson at Thompson Literary Agency.

Snow said in a statement, “September Letters is a chance for us to realize we are more alike than different. Although our circumstances may be unique, we can share in the empathy that we need each other’s strength and connection.”

“When we began this project, we had no idea of the magnitude of the response we would receive. The more we share, the more we read, the more we may hear our story in someone’s words. We are so grateful to Harper Design for their help in amplifying our message,” added Guest.

Snow and Guest became friends over their shared passion for breaking the stigma with mental health. Last year, the pair launched the online platform, September Letters, with the intention to “start a ripple effect of openness through storytelling and truth.” Snow and Guest partnered with the non-profit organization Bring Change to Mind to bring forth their mission to “start conversations around mental illness and connect us by sharing our experiences and inspiration.”

Each week, September Letters publishes five submitted letters that fit into their five categories including mental health, love, equality, physical health and LGBTQ+. In addition to submitting letters, participants can also request letters and find resources if in need of further support.

September Letters will be published in January 2023. Snow and Guest will narrate the audiobook edition.