Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Performance Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway canceled Wednesday night’s performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, just one day after the show reopened for the first time in 18 months.
“Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected with the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, casts, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled,” the production tweeted this evening.
All tickets will be refunded and production officials will communicate the status of future performances on Thursday.
“We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover,” the tweet added.
This marks the first Broadway cancellation due to COVID-19 since shows resumed on the Great White Way. Theaters began reopening this summer, and larger musicals including Chicago and Hamilton returned earlier this month.
Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi
— Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021
